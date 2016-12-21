High-alcohol beer goes for almost $8/oz.

Monday Dec 5

Fortunately, or not, you will only have the chance to buy one 24-ounce bottle of Sam Adams Utopias for the retail price of $189, or $7.88 per ounce. The brewer has sent 25 bottles of its high-octane brew to Kroger stores in central Ohio and the grocery chain is offering customers the opportunity to win a chance to buy the beer, which is considered the rarest in the world and which boasts a potent 28 percent alcohol content, Kroger spokeswoman Jennifer Jarrell said.

Dublin, OH

