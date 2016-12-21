Education Insider: Apply online for spots at Columbus' alternative schools
"It allows us to speed up the process, send notification to families through emails" on whether their child was accepted at a different, nonassigned school or not, said Scott Varner, the district's spokesman. The district receives about 20,000 applications each year, from about 10,000 students, each of whom can apply for admission to as many as three schools.
