Dublin police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash
The Dublin Division of Police is investigating a fatal crash on Muirfield Drive in the area of Craigston Court that was reported after 2:30 a.m. Dec. 21. A 19-year-old Concord Township man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.
