Dublin community prays for - a miracle' after plane disappears with residents on board
On Fiesta Bowl media day, Sport Director Jack Pohl caught up with a pair of local Ohio State players who are making an impact on the Buckeye DUBLIN, OH - A neighbor who knows the Fleming family says she's hoping for a miracle tonight. The Flemings were on a plane that disappeared last night over Lake Erie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors Names of Flemings
|Sat
|Quite the sad story
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Sat
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Brian Barnes Co. Inc is Incompetent and is dish... (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|Truth about Barnes
|3
|Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10)
|Dec 14
|Ace
|29
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|Dec '16
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC