Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first 'Smart Road'
Peak Of Ohio story from Wednesday Nov 30, titled Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first 'Smart Road'.
Continuing to build its reputation as a world leader in smart mobility, including autonomous and connected vehicle research, Ohio is investing $15 million to install advanced highway technology along the Smart Mobility Corridor, a 35-mile stretch of U.S. Route 33 in Central Ohio. While announcing the project Wednesday in Dublin, Governor John Kasich said the state's partnership with leading automotive research centers and local governments in the region will create an ideal proving ground to safely test innovative technologies that will change the way people and products are transported in Ohio and across the world.
#1 Thursday Dec 1
ODOT can't build a basic road that lasts, how will so xalled smart trucks and cars handle all the pot holes and unintended rumble strips
