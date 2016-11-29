Ohio State attack: Terrorism eyed as police seek more info

Roula Allouch, board chair of the Council On American-Islamic Relations, left, speaks during a news conference regarding an earlier attack at the Ohio State University campus, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Dublin, Ohio. A Somali-born Ohio State University student plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus and then got out and began stabbing people with a knife Monday before he was shot to death by an officer.

