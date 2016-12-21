Ohio State attack: Terrorism eyed as police seek more info

This August 2016 image provided by TheLantern.com shows Abdul Razak Ali Artan in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities identified Abdul Razak Ali Artan as the Somali-born Ohio State University student who plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus and then got out and began stabbing people with a knife Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, before he was shot to death by an officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.