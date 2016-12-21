Ohio State attack: Terrorism eyed as police seek more info
This August 2016 image provided by TheLantern.com shows Abdul Razak Ali Artan in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities identified Abdul Razak Ali Artan as the Somali-born Ohio State University student who plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus and then got out and began stabbing people with a knife Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, before he was shot to death by an officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|22 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Brian Barnes Co. Inc is Incompetent and is dish... (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|Truth about Barnes
|3
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 15
|Oliver Canterrber...
|3
|Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10)
|Dec 14
|Ace
|29
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|Dec 1
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Updates right down younger crowd's alley | The ... (Jan '11)
|Dec 1
|Scottfisher00
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC