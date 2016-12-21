Called the 'Bob Dylan of Slovenia,' Vlado Kreslin to perform rare Cleveland show
He's been called the "Bob Dylan of Slovenia." But folk musician Vlado Kreslin is more than an American knock-off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|22 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Brian Barnes Co. Inc is Incompetent and is dish... (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|Truth about Barnes
|3
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 15
|Oliver Canterrber...
|3
|Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10)
|Dec 14
|Ace
|29
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|Dec 1
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Updates right down younger crowd's alley | The ... (Jan '11)
|Dec 1
|Scottfisher00
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC