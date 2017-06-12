Richard Vaughan

Richard Vaughan

Richard Hayden Vaughan, 62, died Sunday, June 11, 201, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow following a sudden illness. Mr. Vaughan was born in Waycross, the son of the late Charles Norman Vaughan and Kathleen Howell Vaughan.

