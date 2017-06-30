Inside Bulloch Business with DeWayne ...

Inside Bulloch Business with DeWayne Grice - A Boro restaurant update

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Statesboro Herald

When the college students return in August, they better come back very hungry. Here is an update on new restaurant options they will have in the Boro: Al Chapman, owner of Gnat's Landing , has leased the former Southern Growlers across the street from Gnats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rochelle taxes Mon Richard call me ... 1
News Georgia high school holds its first non-raciall... (Apr '14) Mon Veritas 4
stop*hidding*behind*computers(use your real name) Mon Aliceoutofwonderland 7
Robbie Green Jun 9 Just curious 4
who knows Blake (Jan '09) Jun 8 Fishfox 52
cleaning and miscellaneous services Jun '17 Kelsi 1
Looking to make some money. Jun '17 Curious 3
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Dublin, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,691 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC