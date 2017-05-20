Doctor has played in all 49 Heritage pro-ams
For the 49th year, top professionals in the Heritage field teed it up for a round with amateurs. And for the 49th year, Dr. Nelson Carswell, Jr. was on the first tee ready to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broke now
|1 hr
|Haha
|1
|Christian Family Center/New Life Program (Dec '08)
|May 5
|Deborah camp
|149
|Promiscuous women
|May 2
|Bartleby
|1
|who knows Blake (Jan '09)
|Apr 25
|Blake
|51
|Gillis Family (Jan '08)
|Apr 9
|Bill Thornton
|38
|Who is David Jackson (Jun '16)
|Apr 9
|Fo Realz
|6
|Dianne Britt (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Quebert
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC