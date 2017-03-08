Ralph Jones

Ralph Jones

A memorial Celebration of Life for Ralph C. Jones will be Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11:30 A.M. at Westside Church of Christ, 230 O'Dell Road Griffin, Georgia.

