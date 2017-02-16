ConnectCandler Leadership Class is named

ConnectCandler Leadership Class is named

Ten community members were officially named to the 2017 ConnectCandler leadership class during Thursday's Annual Meeting of the Chamber of Commerce. Through the sessions, class members will be able to develop effective leadership skills, increasing their networking, engage in community projects, learn of Metter and Candler County's unique and diverse culture and develop skills in communication, active listening, group processing, team building and self evaluation.

