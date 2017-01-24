Hanna Holley crowned Miss University ...

Hanna Holley crowned Miss University of Georgia 2017

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Hanna Holley was named Miss UGA 2017. Pictured from left are Kelly Donoghue , Karson Pennington , Nia Hampton , Alexa Gilomen , and Kaylee Ewing , and Brooke Carter Hanna Holley, a third-year public relations student from Dublin was crowned Miss University of Georgia 2017 at the annual scholarship pageant held last weekend in the UGA Fine Arts Auditorium.

