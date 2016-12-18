Deputy shot, shooter arrested at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin
The Laurens County sheriff's office said a deputy was shot in the leg after engaging an active shooter at Fairview Park Hospital. They are currently searching the hospital to make sure no one else is there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny and Christy
|Jan 24
|santa
|10
|Lilly and them titties
|Jan 11
|Titty Baby
|5
|Andy jones
|Jan 7
|Nick marshall
|3
|Micheal Daniels
|Dec '16
|Citizen
|2
|Looking for 1 or 2 bedroom for rent
|Dec '16
|jjj3182
|1
|lacey Mckinney
|Dec '16
|Frank Sinatra
|3
|Sentimental Journey Down U.S. 221
|Dec '16
|Bart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC