Deputy shot, shooter arrested at Fair...

Deputy shot, shooter arrested at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 18, 2016 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The Laurens County sheriff's office said a deputy was shot in the leg after engaging an active shooter at Fairview Park Hospital. They are currently searching the hospital to make sure no one else is there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenny and Christy Jan 24 santa 10
Lilly and them titties Jan 11 Titty Baby 5
Andy jones Jan 7 Nick marshall 3
Micheal Daniels Dec '16 Citizen 2
Looking for 1 or 2 bedroom for rent Dec '16 jjj3182 1
lacey Mckinney Dec '16 Frank Sinatra 3
News Sentimental Journey Down U.S. 221 Dec '16 Bart 2
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Dublin, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,335,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC