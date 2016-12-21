'Mike' Fowler
Michael "Mike" Lane Fowler, 68, died Monday, November 21, 2016. A native of Dublin, Ga., he was the son of the late Bessie Hendricks and H. T. Fowler, Sr. He was preceded in death by a niece, Felicia Fowler Thompson.
