Lifton, Helming Bills Could Bring Tax Relief in Lansing

Bill could stem loss of tax revenue from Cayuga Power Plant New York State Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton announced Tuesday that she has introduced legislation that would help the Lansing School District, the Town of Lansing, and Tompkins County weather the loss of tax revenue from the Cayuga Power Plant and possibly other facilities across the state experiencing diminished electrical production. New York State Senator Pam Helming introduced a similar bill in the Senate.

