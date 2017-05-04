Smart Meters Coming to Lansing

Cornell Cooperative Extension, Avangrid, and NYSEG was at the Lansing Town Hall Tuesday for the first of seven ' smart meter ' information sessions. In the next few months 12,400 homes and businesses within the Energy Smart Community area -- the northeast potion of Tompkins County -- will have their analog electric meters replaced with smart meters that can radio accurate electric usage data to NYSEG.

