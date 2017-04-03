Lansing Officials Go To Albany To Encourage Gas Delivery

Town of Lansing Officials were in Albany Monday to talk to PSC and NYSEG officials about power needs in Lansing. Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne says the trip was motivated by the Energy and Economic Development Task Force 's activity in working with NYSEG to extend the moratorium on new natural gas customers indefinitely with, LaVigne says, no input from Lansing representatives.

