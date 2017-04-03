Lansing Officials Go To Albany To Enc...

Lansing Officials Go To Albany To Encourage Gas Delivery

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Lansing Star

Town of Lansing Officials were in Albany Monday to talk to PSC and NYSEG officials about power needs in Lansing. Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne says the trip was motivated by the Energy and Economic Development Task Force 's activity in working with NYSEG to extend the moratorium on new natural gas customers indefinitely with, LaVigne says, no input from Lansing representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lansing Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dryden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Got kids? Get them out of NY schools! Mar 17 hairy tony 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mar 10 Do I Support Mike... 22
deadbeat tenants (Jan '11) Mar '17 YesAnn 25
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec '16 cooter 2
See all Dryden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dryden Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tompkins County was issued at April 07 at 3:28AM EDT

Dryden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dryden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Dryden, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,110,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC