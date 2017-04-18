Effective in Schuyler County, Ny Until 4/18/2017 8:00 PM Est
Movement was east at 50 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.
Dryden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Got kids? Get them out of NY schools!
|Apr 8
|Leaving NY ASAP
|2
|Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up
|Apr 8
|Leaving NY ASAP
|1
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Do I Support Mike...
|22
|deadbeat tenants (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|YesAnn
|25
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
