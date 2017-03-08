What's that Smell? Meth bust in Cortl...

What's that Smell? Meth bust in Cortland, 5 jailed

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

WHAT'S THAT SMELL? Meth bust in Cortland, 5 jailed Five defendants face multiple charges after deputies traced a chemical smell to making meth in a motel room. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mG7ADd A chemical odor led Cortland County Sheriff's deputies to uncover a meth lab inside a motel room early Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dryden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
deadbeat tenants (Jan '11) Mon YesAnn 25
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mar 3 No More Mike Sigler 21
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb 10 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec '16 cooter 2
Groton the sleepy little hub (Mar '11) Nov '16 passerby 2
See all Dryden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dryden Forum Now

Dryden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dryden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Dryden, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC