What's that Smell? Meth bust in Cortland, 5 jailed
WHAT'S THAT SMELL? Meth bust in Cortland, 5 jailed Five defendants face multiple charges after deputies traced a chemical smell to making meth in a motel room. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mG7ADd A chemical odor led Cortland County Sheriff's deputies to uncover a meth lab inside a motel room early Tuesday.
