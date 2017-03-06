Dryden and Lansing, NY, See Burst of ...

Dryden and Lansing, NY, See Burst of Self-Storage Development

The communities of Dryden and Lansing, N.Y., have seen an uptick in self-storage development due to local demand for climate-controlled units and a reduction in available building space in nearby Ithaca, N.Y. There are at least five projects comprising more than 68,500 square feet between the two towns. Three of the projects will expand existing facilities, while two will be ground-up assets, according to the source.

