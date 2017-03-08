Lansing Reps Say Extend Natural Gas Moratorium County-Wide
Responding to an announcement by the Tompkins County Energy and Economic Development Task Force last week that NYSEG has requested a solution to the natural gas shortage in Lansing that will make a moratorium on new customers permanent, Lansing representatives said Wednesday the moratorium should be spread county-wide before any further decisions are made. With close to 900 new building projects currently approved or undergoing the approval process in the Town, Lansing officials said that it's not fair that communities that have access to natural gas have come up with a plan that will deny it to Lansing.
