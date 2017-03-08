Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Crisis?
There are 1 comment on the Lansing Star story from Friday Feb 10, titled Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Crisis?. In it, Lansing Star reports that:
Caroline Councilwoman Irene Weiser, Tompkins County Commissioner of Planning and Sustainability Edward Marx, County legislator Martha Robertson, Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Jennifer Tavares,Tompkins County Area Development President Michael Stamm Members of the Tompkins County Energy and Economic Development Task Force announced Monday a possible alternative to the proposed West Dryden Road natural gas pipeline, that was planned to supply natural gas primarily to areas of Lansing.
#1 Friday Feb 10
What "crisis".. Lower the hyperbole please.
