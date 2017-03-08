Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natu...

Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Crisis?

There are 1 comment on the Lansing Star story from Friday Feb 10, titled Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Crisis?. In it, Lansing Star reports that:

Caroline Councilwoman Irene Weiser, Tompkins County Commissioner of Planning and Sustainability Edward Marx, County legislator Martha Robertson, Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Jennifer Tavares,Tompkins County Area Development President Michael Stamm Members of the Tompkins County Energy and Economic Development Task Force announced Monday a possible alternative to the proposed West Dryden Road natural gas pipeline, that was planned to supply natural gas primarily to areas of Lansing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lansing Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
walkerny

Ithaca, NY

#1 Friday Feb 10
What "crisis".. Lower the hyperbole please.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dryden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
deadbeat tenants (Jan '11) Mon YesAnn 25
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mar 3 No More Mike Sigler 21
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec '16 cooter 2
Groton the sleepy little hub (Mar '11) Nov '16 passerby 2
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
See all Dryden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dryden Forum Now

Dryden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dryden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Dryden, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC