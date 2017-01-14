Fatal Crash: Driver struck tree, depu...

Fatal Crash: Driver struck tree, deputies say

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

FATAL CRASH: Driver struck tree, deputies say The crash happened Friday night in Dryden. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://ithacajr.nl/2jIPNq2 Tompkins County Sheriff's deputies say the wreck happened on the 1600 block of Ellis Hollow Road at 8:14 p.m., and involved one vehicle.

