New York man accused of killing UPS driver thought he killed Donald Trump, reports say
A man accused of killing a UPS driver outside a Walmart earlier this month said during a court appearance that he believes he killed president-elect Donald Trump, reports say. Police say Justin Barkley, 38, of Dryden, N.Y., shot and killed William Schumacher, 52, of Candor, N.Y., on Dec. 8. in a Walmart parking lot, then ran over Schumacher with his vehicle.
