Ithaca police name suspect in slaying of Ny Ups driver

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a UPS driver outside a Wal-Mart store in upstate New York : Authorities have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a UPS truck driver as a 38-year-old upstate New York man with no prior connection to the victim. Ithaca police say Justin Barkley, of Dryden, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 52-year-old William Schumacher, of Candor.

