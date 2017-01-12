Ithaca Murder: Barkley indicted by grand jury
ITHACA MURDER: Barkley indicted by grand jury Justin Barkley faces charges of murder and menacing a police officer. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://ithacajr.nl/2hXVMWX Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick says the recent influx of violent crime is not normal for this area, but said none of the crimes have been connected.
