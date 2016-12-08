in Custody: Suspect killed one, shot at cops,a
IN CUSTODY: Suspect killed one, shot at cops, police say The suspect shot, killed UPS driver and drove over him in Walmart parking lot. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://ithacajr.nl/2gZiSiI A homicide suspect who shot at law enforcement after fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting in a Walmart parking lot early Thursday is now in custody after a standoff with authorities at a residence in Dryden, according to police.
