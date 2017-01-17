Herkimer College president's daughter...

Herkimer College president's daughter faces murder charges

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WKTV

Colleen E. McColgin, 37, of Dryden is one of four people accused in the homicide of Camden Rundell, 30, of Newfield. Herkimer College President Cathleen C. McColgin confirmed to NEWSChannel 2 that Colleen McColgin is her daughter and released the following statement to all media via email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dryden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan 12 lexiepippygirl 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Jan 11 Voter In Lansing 12
Dana Hoffmann- Rental Apartments-Village Terrac... (Nov '11) Jan 6 reality 4
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec 21 co co Nuts 5
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec '16 cooter 2
Groton the sleepy little hub (Mar '11) Nov '16 passerby 2
See all Dryden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dryden Forum Now

Dryden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dryden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Dryden, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,696 • Total comments across all topics: 278,058,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC