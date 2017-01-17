Herkimer College president's daughter faces murder charges
Colleen E. McColgin, 37, of Dryden is one of four people accused in the homicide of Camden Rundell, 30, of Newfield. Herkimer College President Cathleen C. McColgin confirmed to NEWSChannel 2 that Colleen McColgin is her daughter and released the following statement to all media via email.
