Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Center director for murder
There are 5 comments on the North Country Now story from Monday Dec 19, titled Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Center director for murder. In it, North Country Now reports that:
A Tompkins County grand jury has handed up an indictment against the former Massena Wellness Center director who has been accused of murder in Ithaca. Justin Barkley, 38, is under indictment for second-degree murder and menacing a police officer, according to documents obtained from Tompkins County Court.
#1 Monday
"Nut House" director goes "Nuts" and murders someone only in massena! Its easy to see why they built the mental health place in massena...lots of NUTS here Anyone notice who this guy loooks like???
#2 Yesterday
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.usatoday.com/s...
Dumb nut job thought he shot and killed Donald Trump.
#3 Yesterday
And he was in charge of all the nuts that go there....kinda scarry.....theres probably nuttier nuts running around massena now
#4 Yesterday
This man murdered nobody in Massena, and had already resigned when this happened.
#5 Yesterday
that mental place is always packed..
