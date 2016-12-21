Former Massena Wellness Center program director charged with murder in Ithaca

Justin Barkley, 38, was arrested Thursday on accusations of killing 52-year-old William Schumacher of Candor in the Ithaca Walmart parking lot, according to Ithaca police. According to a report in the Cornell Sun, Barkley shot Schumacher, a UPS driver, ran over him with his vehicle and later fired at officers before barricading himself in his Dryden home and surrendered at 9:43 a.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.