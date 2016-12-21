Family has cars broken into in Dryden while mourning death of 11-year-old girl

Family and friends of a an 11-year-old girl who was killed last week after being hit by a vehicle in Tompkins County said people had their cars broken into shortly after her funeral. Kaylee Wacht, 11, of Freeville, died Dec. 4 after she and Kristin Shevalier, 14, were hit by a pickup truck, state police said.

