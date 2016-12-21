Deputies make arrest in Cortland County bank robbery, find stolen money
Zacharie T. Boutoille, 25, of Elm Street, Cortland, was arrested late Thursday night after deputies searched his home and found money stolen from the First National Bank of Dryden, said Lt. Todd Caufield, of the Cortland County Sheriff's Office.
