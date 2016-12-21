Deputies make arrest in Cortland Coun...

Deputies make arrest in Cortland County bank robbery, find stolen money

Friday Dec 2 Read more: The Post-Standard

Zacharie T. Boutoille, 25, of Elm Street, Cortland, was arrested late Thursday night after deputies searched his home and found money stolen from the First National Bank of Dryden, said Lt. Todd Caufield, of the Cortland County Sheriff's Office.

