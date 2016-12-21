Deputies charge fourth person in death of Tompkins County man
A fourth person has been charged in the homicide of a Tompkins County man found dead outside of his home. Melissa J. Minnick, 39, of Ithaca, was arrested Monday by the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office and charged with conspiracy.
