2 women, 1 man charged with murder in central NY man's death

Authorities say they've charged three people with second-degree murder after a man was found dead outside a central New York home last week. The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 5 a.m. Friday for a reported cardiac arrest at a home in the town of Newfield, near Ithaca.

