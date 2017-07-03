ActorsNET Stages the Threepenny Opera
ActorsNET concludes its 21st season with a milestone musical - The Threepenny Opera. Conceived as "an opera for beggars," the "play with music" was adapted by Marc Blitzstein into English from the original production in German - music by Kurt Weill and book and lyrics by Bertolt Brecht .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|MickMan
|897
|ToughLove Intl founder David York (Dec '07)
|Jun 25
|Carrie
|43
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Jun 14
|Jennie Lalli
|70
|Nick Hano is a Hero
|Jun '17
|Narcos
|2
|Review: Christopher Day Real Estate (May '09)
|May '17
|Timeless we will be
|5
|Hey
|May '17
|Slick
|1
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|go_gators
|2
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC