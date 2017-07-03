ActorsNET Stages the Threepenny Opera

ActorsNET Stages the Threepenny Opera

Monday Jul 3

ActorsNET concludes its 21st season with a milestone musical - The Threepenny Opera. Conceived as "an opera for beggars," the "play with music" was adapted by Marc Blitzstein into English from the original production in German - music by Kurt Weill and book and lyrics by Bertolt Brecht .

