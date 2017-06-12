Toll Bros. in Hot Water Over Home Damage in Bucks County
A group of Bucks County residents are taking action against their home builder - Horsham, Pa.-based Toll Brothers - over claims of improper building practices that have caused thousands of dollars in water damage to the properties. Located in Doylestown, Pa., the Buckingham Forest development includes homes that lack what's needed for proper water management, leading some homes to have damage beneath their stucco or brick faA ades, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.
