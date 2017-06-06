Pennsylvania police capture prison es...

Pennsylvania police capture prison escapee

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: UPI

"Escapee taken into custody!" the township in Bucks County said in a statement . The Warrington Township Police Department said officers picked up Selby on the county line and Kansas Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 12 hr MickMan 885
Nick Hano is a Hero 20 hr Bobby Bats 1
Review: Christopher Day Real Estate (May '09) May 23 Timeless we will be 5
Hey May '17 Slick 1
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Mar '17 Thomas Hedges 69
News Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09) Feb '17 go_gators 2
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb '17 stanley 12
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC