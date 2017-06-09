Montgomery County Community College to build new music studio29 minutes ago
What will New York, L.A., Nashville and Montgomery County Community College have in common? The answer: cutting edge recording studios. Montgomery County Community College, in Blue Bell, in June broke ground on a $1.6 million sound recording studio, which it anticipates will open by October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|Billrapist
|900
|ToughLove Intl founder David York (Dec '07)
|Jun 25
|Carrie
|43
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Jun 14
|Jennie Lalli
|70
|Nick Hano is a Hero
|Jun 7
|Narcos
|2
|Review: Christopher Day Real Estate (May '09)
|May '17
|Timeless we will be
|5
|Hey
|May '17
|Slick
|1
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|go_gators
|2
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC