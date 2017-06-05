Man convicted of sexually assaulting 6 underage sisters

In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, Lee Donald Kaplan, front in yellow, and Daniel Stoltzfus, back in yellow, are led to a preliminary hearing outside Bucks County Magisterial District in Feasterville, Pa. Kaplan was convicted Tuesday, June 6, 2017, of sexually assaulting six girls in the same family, fathering two children by one of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.