Man convicted of sexually assaulting ...

Man convicted of sexually assaulting 6 underage sisters

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, Lee Donald Kaplan, front in yellow, and Daniel Stoltzfus, back in yellow, are led to a preliminary hearing outside Bucks County Magisterial District in Feasterville, Pa. Kaplan was convicted Tuesday, June 6, 2017, of sexually assaulting six girls in the same family, fathering two children by one of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 16 hr MickMan 885
Nick Hano is a Hero Mon Bobby Bats 1
Review: Christopher Day Real Estate (May '09) May 23 Timeless we will be 5
Hey May '17 Slick 1
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Mar '17 Thomas Hedges 69
News Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09) Feb '17 go_gators 2
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb '17 stanley 12
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC