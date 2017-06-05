In Bucks County, a monster walked among them: John L. Micek
The Stoltzfus family believed Lee Kaplan was a prophet of Jesus Christ and a dream interpreter. They loved him and respected him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Hano is a Hero
|Wed
|Narcos
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 6
|MickMan
|885
|Review: Christopher Day Real Estate (May '09)
|May 23
|Timeless we will be
|5
|Hey
|May '17
|Slick
|1
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Thomas Hedges
|69
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|go_gators
|2
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|stanley
|12
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC