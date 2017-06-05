Escaped Inmate Prompts Central Bucks Schools to Close

Doylestown police said the inmate, 25-year-old Daniel Selby , escaped around 10:30 p.m last night while being transported from a Montgomery County facility to the Bucks County Correctional Facility. Selby, who police said has no history of violence, is described as a 6-foot tall man with brown hair and a scruffy beard.

