Escaped Inmate Prompts Central Bucks Schools to Close

Monday Jun 5

Doylestown police said the inmate, 25-year-old Daniel Selby , escaped around 10:30 p.m last night while being transported from a Montgomery County facility to the Bucks County Correctional Facility. Selby, who police said has no history of violence, is described as a 6-foot tall man with brown hair and a scruffy beard.

