Bucks lawyer disbarred After Sentenced to Prison for Fraud

1 hr ago

A Bucks County lawyer sentenced to prison almost two years ago for defrauding a client's estate of more than $2.3 million was disbarred by consent. Randolph Scott, 74, of Doylestown, Pa., had been practicing law since 1969 and was placed on retired status by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2012.

