TRAVEL: Mercer Mile in Doylestown, Pe...

TRAVEL: Mercer Mile in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, offers look into history

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Thanks to its trio of museums gifted to the community by native son Henry Chapman Mercer Doylestown , Pennsylvania, offers country charm, culture, and history. Mercer was a world traveler, collector, documentarian and storyteller who is also often credited with "making history live."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 2 hr Toesucker 868
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Mar '17 Thomas Hedges 69
News Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09) Feb '17 go_gators 2
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb '17 stanley 12
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan '17 Bob Dobalena 3
News Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09) Jan '17 syxbysyx 35
McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... (Oct '16) Oct '16 McDPhilly 1
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC