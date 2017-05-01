TRAVEL: Mercer Mile in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, offers look into history
Thanks to its trio of museums gifted to the community by native son Henry Chapman Mercer Doylestown , Pennsylvania, offers country charm, culture, and history. Mercer was a world traveler, collector, documentarian and storyteller who is also often credited with "making history live."
