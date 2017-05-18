DUNMORE Associates Present at the Bucks County (PA) Intermediate Unit 2017 #girlSTEM Conference
Who: Casey Kelby, Aerospace Project Engineer, Tara Coia, Chemist What: Bucks County Intermediate Unit 2017 #girlSTEM Conference, https://www3.bucksiu.org/girlSTEM When: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 9:45-10:30 am Where: Delaware Valley University, Doylestown, PA Aerospace Project Engineer Casey Kelby comments, "Tara Coia and I are pleased to be able to talk to young women about STEM, and we're glad that DUNMORE supports these efforts." About DUNMORE DUNMORE Corporation is a global manufacturer and developer of engineered coated, metalized and laminated films and foils.
