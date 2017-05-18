Customers Make Moves with Confidence Thanks to the Crew at Dan the Mover
The biggest moving season of the year is now upon here; which means a lot of people will be transitioning into new places throughout the next few months. Although moving is often perceived as one of the most stressful events of a person's life, the pros at Dan the Mover are on a mission to change that misconception; they believe that moving doesn't have to be as stressful and overwhelming as everyone makes it out to be.
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|May 15
|Tony G
|881
|Hey
|May 3
|Slick
|1
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Thomas Hedges
|69
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|go_gators
|2
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan '17
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|syxbysyx
|35
