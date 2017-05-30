CoolSculpting Is Still Leading Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Treatment

Healthy Solutions by Dr. Luciano Weight Loss & Aesthetic Medicine, a leading Montgomery County, Pennsylvania-based medical spa, is highlighting the CoolSculpting non-surgical fat reduction treatment they offer to patients looking to reduce hard-to-combat areas of fat. The announcement comes in light of CoolSculpting earning the award for "best allover fat fighter" from NewBeauty Magazine for 2017.

