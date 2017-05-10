'Anarchists' accused of vandalizing fancy cars, homes in posh Pa. neighborhood

Patricia Monahan, 28, of Philadelphia, and Geoffrey Suchocki, 45, of Doylestown, Pa., were arrested and charged in connection with vandalism targeting gentrification in Philadelphia's thriving Kensington neighborhood Monday night. This after a group of so-called "anarchists" attacked the high-end cars and the recently remodeled or built homes, smashing windows and spray-painting symbols.

