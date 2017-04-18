'Straw Hat Bandit' who stole $500K in bank jobs nabbed, feds say
The "Straw Hat Bandit" responsible for a series of eastern Pennsylvania bank robberies turned out to be a guy from Bucks County who ran an unsuccessful photography business, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Richard Boyle, 57, of Doylestown, faces 11 counts of bank robbery and related offenses in connection with a string of holdups between 2012 and 2016 in Bucks and Montgomery counties, according to a federal indictment filed this week.
